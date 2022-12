An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 was recorded in the Chernivtsi Region near the settlement of Novodnistrovsk. This was reported by Main Center for Special Control on Facebook.

"On December 23, 2022, the Main Center for Special Control registered an earthquake from the Chernivtsi Region, near the settlement of Novodnistrovsk, with a magnitude of 3.0 (on the Richter scale)," the press service writes.

It is noted that vibrations from the elements could be felt by the townspeople who were inside the premises, especially on the upper floors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.2 was recorded in the Chernivtsi Region on December 1.