AFU Approve List Of Military Personnel Who Will Be Trained In Use Of Patriot Air Defense Systems

The commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk has approved a list of military personnel who will be trained in the use of Patriot air defense systems in one of the countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

This was stated by the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The commander of the Air Force approved a list of people who can already be sent to this training, as was the case with Iris-T and NASAMS, when a few weeks later our specialists learned to skillfully operate these complexes," Ihnat said.

Patriot air defense systems training may take a little longer, he said, because it is a more powerful and longer-range vehicle.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the U.S. Department of Defense is considering the possibility of training the Ukrainian military to use Patriot air defense systems at a military base in the United States.

On December 21, the United States announced the provision of a new USD 1.85 billion military assistance package for Ukraine, which for the first time provides for the transfer of the Patriot air defense system.