Accompanied By NATO Reconnaissance Aircraft And F-15 Fighter. Media Found Out How Zelenskyy Flew To USA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington was a carefully planned special operation involving a NATO reconnaissance aircraft and an F-15 fighter jet. Zelenskyy secretly traveled to Poland immediately after his visit to Bakhmut.

This is reported by the BBC.

After the President visited Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, he boarded a night train to Poland. In Przemysl, the Ukrainian delegation boarded cars and drove to the airfield in Rzeszow, where they were picked up by a U.S. Air Force aircraft accompanied by a NATO reconnaissance aircraft and an F-15 fighter jet.

Zelenskyy gathered for a meeting with the U.S. President in 3 days.

"The Presidents talked about this topic on December 11, and Zelenskyy received an invitation already in three days," the publication writes.

Flight tracking systems showed that the U.S. Air Force Boeing C-40B, which Zelenskyy was probably to be on board, took off from Rzeszow Airport about 80 km west of Przemysl.

Zelenskyy's air route lay over the North Sea. But before flying there, a NATO reconnaissance aircraft scanned the area because there could be Russian submarines in the sea.

And the American fighter F-15, which took off from the base in Britain, accompanied the aircraft with the President of Ukraine for part of its journey.

The aircraft with the delegation on board landed near Washington after an almost 10-hour flight.

Upon arrival, he was given security by the Secret Service, as were all visiting heads of state.

On Thursday evening, Zelenskyy was already in Europe, where he met with the President of Poland Andrzej Duda. By now, Zelenskyy has already crossed the border of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the meeting, U.S. President Joe Biden stated that the United States intends to help Ukraine strengthen its air defense against the backdrop of massive Russian missile attacks.

We also wrote that Zelenskyy handed Biden the Cross of Combat Merit from the captain of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who is currently in Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.