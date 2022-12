The law on granting leave to military personnel during martial law came into force. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the law, during a special period during martial law, military personnel may be granted a part of their annual basic leave, as well as leave for family reasons and for other valid reasons with the preservation of financial support.

Each of the specified vacations can last no more than 10 calendar days, excluding the time required to travel within Ukraine to the place of the vacation and back, but no more than two days one way.

At the same time, a part of the annual basic leave can be granted once during the calendar year, provided that no more than 30% of the total number of military personnel of a certain category of the corresponding unit is absent at the same time.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 1, the Verkhovna Rada allowed military personnel to go on both annual and family leave during martial law, but not more than 10 days.