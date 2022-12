Pentagon Considering Teaching Ukrainians How To Use Patriot Air Defense Systems At US Base - Media

The U.S. Department of Defense is considering training the Ukrainian military to use Patriot missile defense systems at a military base in the United States.

This is said in the article of Politico with reference to two officials of the U.S. Department of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Pentagon is considering training the Ukrainian armed forces to operate the Patriot missile defense system at a military base in the United States, according to two Defense Department officials," the publication reports.

It is noted that since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have completed training on the use of various weapons systems provided by NATO, including highly mobile U.S.-made missile systems, in Eastern Europe, Germany and the UK.

However, until that time, training had not been conducted in the United States.

"Although no final decision has been made, the news that the Defense Department of Defense is considering conducting the training stateside comes a day after the Biden administration announced that it would provide one Patriot battery — a sophisticated air defense system designed to shoot down incoming missiles and aircraft — to Ukraine to help defend against Russian attacks,” the publication notes.

It is expected that training Ukrainians to run Patriot, which usually requires 90 troops, will take several months.

The Pentagon is discussing whether to conduct fully or partially this exercise in the United States or in a third country, for example, at an American base in Europe.

According to one of the officials, it is most practical to conduct training in the United States, for example, in Fort Sill (Oklahoma), where most instructors and complex trainers are located.

Conducting exercises in Europe is associated with greater logistical difficulties.

The air defense system, which includes several auxiliary vehicles carrying control stations, radars and generators, is likely to stay out of the field for many more months.

The official of the Ministry of Defense stressed that the U.S. military will not transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine until the Ukrainians are fully trained how to use it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was on a visit to Washington (U.S.) on December 21, where he met with U.S. President Joe Biden and spoke in Congress.

Amid Zelenskyy’s visit to the United States, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on December 21 officially announced a new USD 1.85 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which for the first time provides for the transfer of the Patriot air defense system.