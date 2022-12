The transport company FlixBus on December 22 launched the first direct bus line from Ukraine to Germany: Kyiv - Berlin.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The line received the N3207 number and has a full route: Kyiv - Zhytomyr - Rivne - Lviv - Berlin.

Buses depart 4 times a week: on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday from Kyiv; on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from Berlin.

"Travel time is 24.5 hours, taking into account stops and the time laid down for crossing the border. The partner of FlixBus on this line was the carrier Avtoekspres LLC, which is already operating on another FlixBus line - from Kyiv to Prague," the report said.

To date, FlixBus already has 15 lines from Ukraine, 7 of which were opened after the start of a full-scale war.

In particular, the company's buses from Ukraine travel to 6 countries of Europe: Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Austria.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, FlixBus launched from December 15 bus lines Vinnytsia - Warsaw, Ivano-Frankivsk - Poznan and Poltava - Prague.