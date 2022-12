In the resort village of Mizhvodne in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the flag of Ukraine was raised.

The Center for National Resistance announced this with reference to the InformNapalm Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, the Ukrainian flag was noticed in the Crimea, installed by the partisans. The Center for National Resistance specified that the flag appeared in the village of Mizhvodne.

It is noted that due to the growth of the underground movement in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the occupiers are strengthening filtration measures.

"There, the Russian special services were tasked with identifying underground networks of Ukrainians. To do this, selective searches will be carried out in apartments and houses of Crimeans. The emphasis will be placed on representatives of the Crimean Tatar people," the message says.

The Center for National Resistance called on residents of the temporarily occupied territories to be careful when preparing operations and actions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russians in the temporarily occupied Crimea additionally strengthen the coastline, as they fear the landing of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In addition, Russia turned Dzhankoi and surrounding areas into the largest military base in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Earlier it became known that Russia is preparing another wave of mobilization in the occupied Crimea.