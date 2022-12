As of the morning of December 23, heat and water supply in Kyiv is supplied normally. Emergency blackouts continue.

The press service of the Kyiv City Military Administration announced this with reference to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Heat and water supply is supplied to all districts of the capital as usual. Positive dynamics were achieved due to renewable work in the power system and due to the more conscious consumption of electricity by residents of the city," said the head of the military administration.

Popko warned that lower water pressure is possible on the upper floors of high-rise buildings in Kyiv, which are currently de-energized.

The report notes that the energy industry continues to work on eliminating damage in the network of the Kyiv power system; the city still lives in emergency outage mode.

The head of Kyiv City Military Administration once again appealed to Kyiv residents with a request not to turn on all electrical appliances in the dwelling at once when the light is supplied.

He explained that the instant peak load negatively affects the network.

"Only saving consumption will bring us closer to planned outages. Together we will overcome everything!" added Popko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Kyiv now the most difficult situation with electricity supply in Ukraine, due to attacks by occupiers in the capital, 60% of transformers were destroyed.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that it will be possible to stabilize the power system of Ukraine by the summer, if there is no Russian shelling.