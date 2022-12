Ukraine Looking Forward To Expanding South Korea's Assistance In Repairing Energy Infrastructure, Offers It To

Ukraine expects to expand the volume of assistance from South Korea in terms of equipment for repairing energy infrastructure and offers it to open the production of electric vehicles in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Shmyhal said that he had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Han Duck-soo, in which he thanked for the consistent support of Ukraine, the provision of humanitarian and non-lethal military assistance.

The interlocutors discussed the challenges associated with Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as promising areas of cooperation between the countries.

"We look forward to expanding the amount of assistance from South Korea in terms of equipment for repairing energy infrastructure. They touched upon the post-war restoration and participation of Korean companies in reconstruction. In particular, he proposed to open production of electric vehicles in Ukraine," the Ukrainian Prime Minister said.

He thanked the government and people of South Korea for their contribution to the security of Ukrainians and the victory of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November Shmyhal said that Ukraine needs UAH 7.5 billion to restore energy facilities that are damaged and destroyed as a result of Russian shelling.