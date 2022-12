On December 22, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 19 settlements in four regions.

This is reported in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 6 missile and 6 air strikes, in particular, on civilian objects in the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk Regions. Also, the enemy launched more than 70 shelling from rocket salvo systems.

At the same time, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of settlements of Vysoke in the Sumy Region, Khatne in the Kharkiv Region, Stelmakhivka, Andriyivka, Nadiya, Makiyivka, Ploshchanka, Chervonpopivka and Dibrova in the Luhansk Region and Novoselivka, Yampolivka, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, New York, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka and Maryinka in the Donetsk Region.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions. On the territory of the Republic of Belarus, military commissariats carry out checks on the enlisted personnel. Special attention is given to senior officers who are in the reserve.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy launched an anti-aircraft fire in the area of the settlements of Bleshnia in the Chernihiv Region and Novovasylivka, Atynsk, Iskryskivshchyna, Pavlivka, Vodolahy and Krasnopillia in the Sumy Region.

In the Slobozhansk direction, areas of Shevchenko, Strilecha, Neskuchne, Ternova, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Volokhivka, and Stroyivka of the Kharkiv Region were hit by tank, mortar, and artillery shelling.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out fire damage near Novomlynsk, Kupyansk, Krokhmalne and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region, and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy shelled Makiyivka, Ploshchanka, Chervonopivka, and Dibrova of the Luhansk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired tanks and the entire range of artillery at the areas of Verkhniokamianske, Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka and New York settlements of the Donetsk Region.

On the Avdiyivka direction, Kostiantynivka, Vodiane, Nevelskye, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy fire.

Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Vuhledar, and Mykilske of the Donetsk Region were affected by fire in the Novopavlivsk direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, Marhanets of the Dnipropetrovsk Region and the city of Kherson were shelled by rocket and barrel artillery.

According to the General Staff, on the territory of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea, enemy units are carrying out engineering equipment of defensive positions along the highway Krasnoperekopsk - Dzhankoy.

During the past 24 hours, the Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 8 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, destroyed three anti-aircraft missile systems and one enemy UAV center.

Units of rocket troops and artillery hit 3 control points, 3 ammunition warehouses and 8 areas of concentration of the occupiers' manpower.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian losses since the start of the full-scale invasion exceeded 100,000 soldiers. Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated another 660 occupiers.