European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will hold a summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on February 3, 2023.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to Barend Leyts, spokesman for the chairman of EU leaders, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I can confirm the EU-Ukraine summit will take place on 3 February and there is an open invitation to President Zelenskiy to visit Brussels," Barend Leyts said at a briefing.

The speaker noted that Zelenskyy’s invitation to visit Brussels does not mean that this is where the summit will be held, the place of its holding has not yet been determined.

According to officials, the summit is likely to consider ways to continue supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

The publication also notes that the leaders of two key EU institutions - the European Commission and the Council of Leaders of the EU - will also assess Ukraine's path to membership in the European Union.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 21, Zelenskyy was on a visit to Washington (the United States), where he met with U.S. President Joe Biden and spoke in Congress.