NBU Will Not Set Official Exchange Rate Of Hryvnia To Croatian Kuna From December 30

From December 30, 2022, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) will exclude the Croatian kuna from the list of currencies to which the official hryvnia exchange rate is set daily.

This is stated in the message of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The relevant decision is related to Croatia joining the Eurozone from January 1, 2023.

The official exchange rate of the hryvnia to the kuna, established by the National Bank on December 29, 2022, will be valid until January 1, 2023 (inclusively).

The list of foreign currencies to which the National Bank sets the official exchange rate of the hryvnia on a daily basis, starting from January 2, 2023, will not contain the foreign currency - kuna.

Such changes were made by the order of the National Bank of Ukraine dated December 20, 2022 No. 1029-no "On Amendments to the Order of the National Bank of Ukraine dated April 26, 2022 No. 260-no", which will take effect from December 30, 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NBU fixed the official hryvnia exchange rate at 29.2925 UAH/USD from February 24.

From 9:00 a.m. on July 21, 2022, the NBU adjusted the official exchange rate of the hryvnia to the U.S. dollar by 25% to 36.5686 UAH/USD in view of the change in the fundamental characteristics of the Ukrainian economy during the war and the strengthening of the U.S. dollar against other currencies.