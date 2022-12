AFU Cover Concentration Of Self-Propelled Guns And Anti-Aircraft Guns Of Russians In Kherson Region. How Much Equipment Destroyed 21:35

Biden Ready To Meet With Putin. White House Names Conditions 22:00

Coming Months Of War Will Be Decisive, Russia Is Driven Into Dead End - Danilov 22:04

Fuks donated drones and cars to the soldiers of the special forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 19:58