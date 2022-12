Putin wants to get rid of responsibility for waging protracted war in Ukraine – ISW

Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to absolve himself of responsibility and is increasingly saying that Russia wants to end the war against Ukraine as soon as possible.

This follows from a statement by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Analysts also believe that the Russian Federation will not increase the pace of the so-called special operation, as this will lead to "unjustified losses."

"These statements are part of a consolidated effort to justify Putin's expensive military efforts to a Russian domestic audience that is increasingly making greater sacrifices to achieve the Kremlin's unrealistic goals," the ISW explained.

Experts recalled that the Russian army has not brought any significant victories in Ukraine after the capture of Lysychansk on July 3.

"Putin and officials of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation have repeatedly spoken out in recent days and offered vague justifications for military failures, also probably with the aim of downplaying the consequences of the long war," the report added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 22, press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov stated that the supply of American Patriot missile systems to Ukraine will not prevent Russia from achieving its goals.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden will be ready to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as soon as Moscow shows "serious readiness" for talks on Ukraine.