The fighting capacity of the Russian army during the 10 months of full-scale war against Ukraine has decreased by at least 50%. Also, the Russian Federation failed to achieve any strategic goal.

This was announced by Minister of Defense of Great Britain Ben Wallace.

The official noted that more than 100,000 Russians were killed, wounded or deserted.

According to Wallace, Russian capabilities were severely limited by the destruction of more than 4,500 armored vehicles, more than 140 helicopters and planes, and hundreds of artillery pieces.

"The Russian Federation has lost 50% of its combat-capable ground troops. The concept of the Russian battalion tactical group, which their military doctrine has been proud of for ten years, could not withstand the resistance of Ukraine," the minister emphasized.

In addition, the head of the Ministry of Defense mocked Russia's Black Sea Fleet, calling it a "coastal defense flotilla."

"Mercenaries paid by the Kremlin are not doing any better. Hundreds died as a result of the recent attack on the headquarters of the Wagner military company in the Luhansk Region," added Wallace.

As earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already eliminated more than 100,000 occupiers. The General Staff named the losses of the Russian Federation for the day.