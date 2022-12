On December 22, occupiers shelled the Kherson Region 61 times, including 30 times they fired at Kherson. One person died, and two others were injured.

This follows from a statement by Head of the Kherson Regional Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych posted on Telegram.

Thus, the enemy shelled peaceful settlements with artillery, MLRS, mortars, and tanks. 30 shelling cases were recorded in Kherson. Shells hit educational institutions, private and apartment buildings.

As a result of Russian shelling, one person was killed, and two more residents of the Kherson Region received wounded of varying degrees of severity.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the time, Kherson was controlled by the Russian occupiers, 700 bodies were brought to its morgues, of which about 100 were with injuries sustained as a result of military operations. The identities of 12 people have not yet been established.

In the meantime, it became known that the Russian occupation forces are shelling the settlements on the left bank of the Kherson Region in order to force the evacuation of the local population.

In addition, in the Kherson direction, the military and security forces of the Russian Federation are at odds due to insufficient material support.