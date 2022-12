Dmitry Rogozin, the former head of Roscosmos, who was wounded during shelling of the territory of temporarily occupied Donetsk Region on December 21, will be transported to Moscow for treatment.

The Russian state media TASS wrote about this on Telegram.

Thus, Dmitry Rogozin's assistant reported that doctors in Moscow will hold a consultation regarding further medical care.

"So far, Dmitry Rogozin has not had any surgery on. Doctors in Donetsk and Rostov-on-Don did not dare to perform the operation due to its complexity. After transportation to Moscow, the decision on the necessary medical assistance will be made by a council of doctors," Russian mass media quoted Rogozin's assistant as saying.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, according to Russian mass media, occupied Donetsk allegedly came under fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A hotel on the outskirts of the city, where Rogozin was staying, came under fire.

The State Border Service confirmed that Rogozin was indeed illegally in the territory of Ukraine, about which he received a notification in an unusual form.

In addition, the designated "head of the government" of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic Vitaly Khotsenko was injured as a result of explosions in the temporarily occupied Donetsk.

Ivan Pryhodko, the so-called "mayor" of Horlivka, was also wounded in occupied Donetsk.