On or near the anniversary of the beginning of the Russian invasion, February 24, 2023, the team of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to present a peace plan.

The Wall Street Journal writes about this with reference to European and Ukrainian diplomats.

In particular, according to the publication's sources, Zelenskyy's team is currently filling the peace plan with concrete content. It intends to present its ideas on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion on or around February 24.

At the same time, the publication writes, the official representatives of the USA, Ukraine and NATO stated that the position of Ukraine at any possible negotiations, in which it will probably demand significant concessions from Moscow, will depend on its position on the battlefield, and therefore Kyiv wants to prepare for possible peace negotiations, having won military victories.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 21, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Washington, where he met with U.S. President Joe Biden and addressed Congress.

At the same time, on December 22, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmytro Peskov, stated that the supply of American Patriot missile systems to Ukraine will not prevent Russia from achieving its goals.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden will be ready to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as soon as Moscow shows "serious readiness" for talks on Ukraine.