Russian terrorist troops take out captured Ukrainians allegedly for exchange, after which they deliberately return them to the detention facilities and declare that Ukraine allegedly refused to take them. This was announced on Telegram by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on Thursday, December 22.

Lubinets said that Ukraine constantly raises the issue of the treatment of prisoners at the international level, thanks to this pressure, the conditions of detention have recently improved somewhat, as told by those who have already returned. But the Russian occupiers came up with a new type of torture for citizens, the Ombudsman emphasized.

"The representative of the Commissioner said that Ukrainian prisoners are sometimes deliberately taken out for exchange, and then returned to the colony and said that Ukraine refuses to change them. We see it as a type of torture. We emphasize that Ukraine has not refused a single person proposed by the Russian side for exchange! said the message.

Lubinets stressed that the Coordination Headquarters is working to return home every Ukrainian.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the de-occupied territories of Kherson and the Kherson Region, for the first time, children's torturing rooms were discovered, where the Russian occupiers kept minors.

On November 16, the Security Service of Ukraine announced the discovery of a torturing room of the occupiers in liberated Kherson.

On November 14, the authorities of the Mykolaiv Region reported that a torturing room and mass graves were discovered on the territory of the village of Snihurivka.