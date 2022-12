Ukraine Does Not Ask American Soldiers To Fight Instead Of Us, And AFU Will Skillfully Control American Tanks

Ukraine has never asked the U.S. military to fight against Russia. The Armed Forces of Ukraine can skillfully control American equipment. This was reported in the speech of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the U.S. Congress.

"Ukraine has never asked American soldiers to fight in our land instead of us," Zelenskyy said, stressing that Ukrainian soldiers can skillfully fly American tanks and aircraft.

According to the President, Russia can stop its aggression, but the United States can accelerate this.

"We have artillery. Thank you for it. Is it enough? No, in fact," Zelenskyy emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 21, the U.S. Department of State announced the provision of a new military assistance package to Ukraine totaling USD 1.8 billion.

The military aid package contains armored vehicles for the Ukrainian military, a large number of artillery shells, as well as a Patriot SAM battery.

Recall that at the beginning of last week, Western media reported that the U.S. presidential administration is preparing to transfer Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

And according to American officials, the White House is thinking about providing Ukraine with new types of weapons amid threats of a new large-scale Russian offensive.