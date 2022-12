Last day, December 21, Ukrainian aviation launched 14 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel of the Russian army, as well as weapons and military equipment. This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff on Facebook.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down UAVs of the Forpost type and two more of the Lancet-3 type.

It is reported that Ukrainian rocketeers and gunners struck 3 control points and 2 areas of concentration of enemy manpower.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 21, the Russian occupiers continued to terrorize Ukraine with shelling. The enemy launched 6 missile and 15 air strikes, in particular against civilian facilities in the Zaporizhzhia Region. In addition, 64 attacks from MLRS were recorded.

Meanwhile, Vitalii Khotsenko, the appointed "head of government" of the so-called "DPR," was injured in explosions in temporarily occupied Donetsk. Earlier, Dmitry Rogozin, an ex-head of the Russian Roscosmos, got injured there.

Last day it became known that the United States will provide Ukraine with a state-of-the-art Patriot missile and air defense systems to protect against Russian occupiers. The decision of the White House was reported by the administration press service during a conversation with reporters on December 20.