Kirby said that the U.S. President is ready for negotiations with Putin, but so far the Russian president is not demonstrating the necessary signals for this.

U.S. President Joe Biden will be ready to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as soon as Moscow shows "serious readiness" for negotiations on Ukraine. The U.S. will also choose to initiate such talks only after "conducting and maintaining consultations with Ukraine" on the matter, Kirby said.

The comments come after Biden said Putin has no intention of ending the war in Ukraine, while arguing that Ukraine "seeks a just peace."

At the same time, on December 22, Russian President's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the supply of U.S. Patriot missile systems to Ukraine would not prevent Russia from achieving its goals.