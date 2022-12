Occupiers Beat Dnipropetrovsk Region With Grads And Uragans At Night, 8-Year-Old Girl Suffered - Governor

On the night of Thursday, the Russian occupiers fired at the Nikopol District in the Dnipropetrovsk Region from the Grad, Uragan multiple rocket launchers and from heavy artillery, an 8-year-old girl was injured.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports

"The Russians terrorized two communities of the Nikopol District all night - Chervonohryhorivska and Marhanetska. More than 50 shells were fired at civilians," he wrote.

In Marhanets, an 8-year-old girl was injured.

At night, the child was hospitalized, treated and discharged in the morning.

Up to twenty private homes and outbuildings, several cars and four power grids have been damaged in the city.

In the Chervonohryhorivska community, one house was destroyed, twenty were damaged.

A dozen outbuildings, cars, and six power lines were broken.

In other areas, the night passed without emergencies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 16, an enemy missile hit an apartment building in Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk Region), four people, including a 1.5-year-old boy, were killed and 13 were injured.