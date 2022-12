First Group Of Ukrainian Military In Czech Republic Completes Training Within Framework Of EU Mission

At the Libava training ground in the Czech Republic, the first group of Ukrainian servicemen completed training within the framework of the European Union EUMAM mission. This was reported by the European Pravda publication with reference to iDNES.

According to Roman Nahoncik, the commander of the Czech Army, during a three-week training course, several hundred Ukrainian soldiers worked out basic skills, in particular, firing machine guns and driving infantry fighting vehicles.

The training program also provided for the transfer of experience in attack planning, defense or movement. Nahoncik also noted that Czech and Ukrainian servicemen exchange experience in conducting real combat.

"The Czech Republic supports you. You are heroes for Czech soldiers and for citizens of the Czech Republic. War criminal Putin must be defeated," Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said during a visit to Libava.

It is noted that during 2023, four more groups of Ukrainian troops of about 800 people will arrive in the Czech Republic, the first of which should begin training in January.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on international partners to accelerate the provision of military assistance to Ukraine, in particular, the UK - to increase the supply of air defense systems, Norway - to increase the supply of NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems, the Netherlands - to provide tanks.

Also, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi in an interview with The Economist said that Russia is currently preparing 200,000 soldiers for a new offensive, the aggressor country can, in particular, make another attempt to capture Kyiv.

Zaluzhnyi also said that Ukraine can defeat the enemy, but this requires 300 tanks, 600-700 ifvs, 500 Howitzers.