It Will Be Possible To Stabilize Power System By Summer, If There Is No Shelling - Halushchenko

It will be possible to stabilize the power system of Ukraine until summer, if there is no Russian shelling. This was announced in an interview with Forbes by Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko on Thursday, December 22.

Halushchenko said that now the power supply situation is difficult, especially in Kyiv, but it is gradually possible to increase capacity. Ukraine is also considering various schemes to increase electricity imports, the minister said. It will be possible to stabilize the system and stop the blackout by summer.

"The speed of recovery is related to shelling. If there is no shelling, even taking into account the already damaged generation, we will stabilize the system by the summer. We have a list of solutions that will allow this to be done," Halushchenko said.

According to the minister, in addition to importing electricity, Ukraine needs more air defense to stabilize the power system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the morning of December 22, a significant power deficit remained in the power system.

As a result of Russian attacks on the power system of Ukraine, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Kherson were included in the list of cities in which distribution equipment was almost destroyed.

On December 21, as a result of morning enemy shelling of Kherson, two electrical substations were damaged and destroyed.