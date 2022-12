Zelenskyy’s Visit To US. Strategic Communications Center Explained Why This Is Significant Event

On the evening of December 21, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s motorcade arrived at the White House in the United States, and he met with U.S. President Joseph Biden.

The Center for Strategic Communications explained on Telegram why this event is significant.

It is emphasized that this is the first foreign visit of Zelenskyy after the start of a full-scale war with Russia. As noted in the department, this indicates that Ukraine feels more confident against the enemy.

"Zelenskyy’s visit to the United States takes place in an atmosphere of triumph: the Ukrainian leader met with President Biden and both houses of Congress, they made statements about the commonality of goals and full support," the statement said.

In addition, it is noted that the United States takes seriously the winter challenges of Ukrainian security and will make efforts to neutralize them.

Also, the Center for Strategic Communications drew attention to the fact that President Zelenskyy visited Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region before visiting the United States.

"This is what distinguishes him from Putin, who is afraid to show at the front, and who is no longer expected in the capitals of the leading powers of the world.

The weight of the Kremlin dictator in world diplomacy decreased to the level of Minsk and usurper Lukashenko. While Zelenskyy’s visit to the United States is logical and significant not only for Ukraine, but also for the United States," the Center for Strategic Communications concluded.

The Ukrainian News Agency collected the most important abstracts from the press conference in the United States from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Joseph Biden.

Recall that in Washington, Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to members of Congress and immediately returned home. The Ukrainian News Agency published the full text and video of the historical speech of the President of Ukraine, which was interrupted 18 times by a standing ovation of congressmen.