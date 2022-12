In occupied Donetsk, the so-called "mayor" of Horlivka Ivan Prykhodko was wounded. He also celebrated the birthday of the former head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin in the Shesh-Besh restaurant.

This was reported by Russian media.

Now Prykhodko is in a hospital, but there is no threat to his life.

According to the fake mayor, he was shell-shocked during the shelling of the Shesh-Besh restaurant, where Russian Dmitry Rogozin celebrated his birthday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the former head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin was wounded in temporarily occupied Donetsk. According to the Russian publication Baza, Rogozin received a shrapnel wound to the soft tissues of the head, a penetrated shrapnel wound to the buttocks, and a penetrated shrapnel wound to the left thigh. However, the victims themselves say that he was wounded in the back, and the fragment of the projectile passed "an inch from the spine."

Together with him, several people who accompanied him suffered. Among these people was the appointed "head of government" of the so-called "DPR" Vitalii Khotsenko.