Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the Patriot air defense systems that the United States will transfer to Ukraine are an old system that is inferior to the Russian S-300. A video of Putin's speech was published by the Russian Telegram channel Smotri media on Thursday, December 22.

Putin has spoken to reporters and told that the military-industrial complex was almost been "nullified" in Ukraine, and the resources of Western partners have gradually been exhausted. The Russian president said they will "snap" Patriots.

“The Patriot system is an old enough system and it doesn't work like, say, our S-300. We will just have this in mind, there will be an antidote," Putin said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 22, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that the supply of U.S. Patriot missile systems to Ukraine will not prevent Russia from achieving its goals.

On December 22, the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat said that Patriot air defense systems will significantly strengthen the protection of the sky.

On December 21, the United States announced the provision of a new military aid package to Ukraine.