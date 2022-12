The Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations of the Kyiv Region has instructed Ukrenergo and DTEK to reach the accessible blackout schedules.

This was stated by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksii Kuleba.

“Ukrenergo and DTEK should clearly and understandably inform people about the progress of restoration work of the damaged energy infrastructure and the introduction of power supply schedules. It is also important that the light is given fairly to all residents of the Kyiv region. This is emphasized separately," added the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

He said that communities that did not have light for more than two days have already begun to be given electricity. It was most difficult in the Bucha, Vyshhorod, Obukhiv and Fastiv Districts.

Separately, district military administrations and local self-government bodies were instructed to ensure the full operation of heat and water supply systems, hospitals and other critical infrastructure.

In addition, the Kyiv Region authorities promised to deploy Points of Indestructibility and heating points. They will also bring water there.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the morning of December 21, the power deficit in the power system of Ukraine is significant. Exceeding consumption limits leads to the application of emergency restrictions. The situation in the central region, in particular in Kyiv, remains difficult.