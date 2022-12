In the area of ​ ​ Mykolaivka, Kherson Region, as a result of the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the accumulation of manpower of the invaders, up to 140 soldiers were eliminated. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening operational update.

So, it is reported that on December 20, the Defense Forces attacked the accumulation of enemy manpower in the Mykolaivka area of ​ ​ the Skadovskyi District of the Kherson Region. As a result, up to 140 servicemen of the Russian occupation forces were hit and 8 Kamaz trucks with ammunition were destroyed.

Also, as a result of the defeat of the enemy's field airfield in the Kakhovka area of the Kherson Region on December 20, the occupiers lost up to 150 people killed and about 50 wounded. Up to 20 pieces of military equipment of various types were destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of Russians since the beginning of a full-scale invasion exceeded the mark of 100,000 soldiers. Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 660 occupiers.

On December 19, the Armed Forces destroyed 430 invaders and shot down 2 helicopters.

Also, the losses of personnel of Russian troops for December 18 increased by 520 invaders.

Meanwhile, the Russian occupiers are focusing on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, as well as trying to improve the tactical position in the Lyman direction.