Exiting the most difficult case of a complete blackout takes seven to ten days. This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday, December 22.

Shmyhal noted that it takes 7-10 days to exit from the blackout in the case when everything is broken by Russian shelling. Such calculations were presented to power engineers, the Prime Minister explained.

"In the most difficult case of a complete blackout, when everything is broken at all, the exit takes from 7 to 10 days. This is according to the calculations of our power engineers. I emphasize that these are theoretical calculations, because the world did not experience such things," Shmyhal emphasized.

The Prime Minister noted that the government is preparing for a variety of scenarios, but specific ways to overcome critical situations are classified and cannot be voiced publicly, but for large cities the only way is "Points of Indestructibility."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 21, CEO of YASNO Serhii Kovalenko said that in Kyiv now is the most difficult situation with electricity supply in Ukraine due to damage to networks and equipment.

In the Kyiv Region, 80% of the region was left without light.

As a result of Russian attacks on the power system of Ukraine, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kherson were included in the list of cities in which distribution equipment was almost destroyed.