The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Nasser Kanaani, criticized Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement in the U.S. Congress regarding Iran's supply of weapons to Russia.

This is reported by European Pravda with reference to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Iran claims that it has not supplied "any military equipment to any side for use in the war in Ukraine" and has always respected the territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine.

They also said that "Iran's strategic patience" is limited.

"Zelenskyy should know that Iran's strategic patience with such baseless accusations is not limitless," the Iranians said in a statement.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised Zelenskyy to "learn a lesson from the fate of some other political leaders who were satisfied with the support of the United States."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in his speech before Congress, Zelenskyy reminded that Iran supports Russia by supplying them with kamikaze drones. "What's more, Russia has found an accomplice in this genocidal policy - Iran. Iranian killer drones, which are coming to Russia by the hundreds, have become a threat to our critical infrastructure. This is how one terrorist finds another," Zelenskyy said.

We will remind you that the Russian Federation uses Geran drones in its aggression against Ukraine, which are actually Iranian-made Shahed drones. In addition, the Kremlin allegedly conducted negotiations with Tehran on the supply of missiles.