Returning from the USA, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Rzeszow, Poland. This is stated in a message from the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Presidents touched on a wide range of topics with an emphasis on strengthening the defense capability of the Ukrainian state and humanitarian issues, which are extremely important, in particular, for Ukrainian temporary migrants who were forced to leave Ukraine to escape the war," the statement reads.

The heads of state summed up the results of 2022, discussed strategic plans for the future, the agenda of bilateral relations and cooperation at the international level in 2023.

Zelenskyy thanked Duda for the strong support of Ukrainians from Poland and its citizens.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy visited Washington (USA) on December 21, where he met with U.S. President Joe Biden and addressed Congress.

Against the backdrop of Zelenskyy's visit to the United States, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken officially announced a new USD 1.85 billion military aid package for Ukraine on December 21, which for the first time includes the transfer of the Patriot air defense system.