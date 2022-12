Cabinet Assigns To Naftogaz PSO On Natural Gas Supply To TPPs And CHPs For Power Generation

The Cabinet of Ministers has assigned to the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company public service obligations (PSO) on the supply of natural gas to thermal power plants (TPPs) and combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) for power generation.

This is stated in the message of the government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers decided to impose public service obligations on NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine on the supply of natural gas to TPPs and TPPs for the production of electricity. Naftogaz will supply natural gas for electricity producers at a price lower than the market, depending on the delivery conditions: UAH 11,000 and UAH 16,500 per 1,000 cubic meters. This will allow heat producers to use natural gas to generate electricity not for loss," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, almost all thermal and hydroelectric power plants of Ukraine were damaged by Russian missile strikes.