December 21, 2022 was the last day when Ukrainians in Italy had the opportunity to exchange cash hryvnias for euros.

This is stated in the NBU message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The program of exchange of cash hryvnia for euros in Italy was initiated on the basis of an agreement concluded between the National Bank of Ukraine and the Bank of Italy.

As part of the program, Ukrainians who had to leave Ukraine because of the war and found shelter in Italy had the opportunity to exchange cash hryvnia for euros in certain Italian banks to meet life needs.

The exchange program is completed due to a decrease in the number and amounts of such exchange transactions compared to the start of the exchange.

In total, as of December 16, 2022, for the period of the transaction, Ukrainians exchanged more than UAH 10.0 million for the euro in Italy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, exchange programs have already ended in Poland (September 9, 2022), Germany (October 30, 2022), Sweden (November 13, 2022), Switzerland (November 25, 2022), Lithuania (December 5, 2022), Malta (December 7, 2022), as well as in the Netherlands, Belgium and Latvia (December 9, 2022).