On Thursday, December 22, a fire broke out on board the aircraft carrier cruiser of the Russian Navy Admiral Kuznetsov. The vessel is being repaired at the docks of the Zvezdochka enterprise in Murmansk.

TASS (Russian state media) writes about this.

The interlocutor of the Russian agency said that the fire broke out in the cabins on the left side of the aircraft carrier. Fire have been assigned a higher level of difficulty.

According to him, no one was injured as a result of the fire. At the time of the incident, 20 people were evacuated.

The Russian United Shipbuilding Corporation commented on the incident with Admiral Kuznetsov.

"There was no fire, there was a local fire, which was extinguished at 11:30 a.m. by personnel and representatives of the fire services, who are on the territory of the plant. The system of fighting for survivability worked promptly, there were no damages and losses," the agency quotes the words of the head of the corporation, Alexey Rakhmanov.

Admiral Kuznetsov is a Soviet-made aircraft carrier cruiser. The ship was launched in 1985 at the Black Sea Shipyard in Mykolayiv.

It is the only aircraft carrier of the Russian Navy.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that a fire broke out on a Russian aircraft carrier undergoing repairs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a similar incident occurred on December 12, 2019. Then, as a result of the fire, 6 people were injured, one of them was hospitalized in serious condition.