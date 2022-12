Putin Wants To Use Winter As A Weapon Against Ukrainians - Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States intends to help Ukraine strengthen its ability to defend itself against Russia's massive missile attacks.

He said this at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, writes Bloomberg journalist Jennifer Jacobs.

Biden stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to use the winter as a weapon against the Ukrainian people.

By this, the American president probably means Russia's attempts to leave Ukrainians without light, heat and water during the winter with the help of massive rocket attacks on the country.

"But the Ukrainian people continue to inspire the world," Biden said.

According to the American president, the United States is going to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself, in particular the country's air defense. For these purposes, Ukraine will receive Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on December 21, the U.S. Department of State announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine for almost USD 2 billion.

It includes the supply of large quantities of artillery ammunition, communications equipment, armored vehicles, and a MIM-104 Patriot SAMs.

We also reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington, where he had a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.