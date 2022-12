The occupiers on Thursday, December 22, fired on Kupiansk and Vovchansk of the Kharkiv Region, as a result of the shelling of Vovchansk, five people were wounded, including four employees of the Central District Hospital.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the enemy again fired at the cities of Kupiansk and Vovchansk. Civilians were injured. In Vovchansk, 5 people were injured in the shelling. 4 of them (3 men and 1 woman) are employees of the Central District Hospital. They were diagnosed with explosive and shrapnel damage. A passerby was also injured - a 62-year-old man," he wrote.

All victims are provided with the necessary assistance.

It is also reported that a residential building was damaged in Kupiansk as a result of a missile strike.

According to preliminary information, there were no injuries.

In addition, in the village of Protopivka, the Izium District, a 25-year-old man was blown up on an unknown explosive device in the forest.

He was hospitalized with injuries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 16, Russian troops struck the Kharkiv Region with 10 missiles.

One of the missiles hit a hospital in Kupiansk.

There were also hits to critical infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv and the Chuhuiv District.

There were no injuries.