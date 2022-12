Macron Calls On Europe To Reduce Its Dependence On U.S. In Security Matters

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Europe to reduce its dependence on the U.S. and develop its own defense capabilities.

European Pravda writes about this with reference to the Wall Street Journal.

Macron noted that he does not consider his call for the development of European defense to be an alternative to NATO.

According to him, a stronger Europe will allow the continent to become more autonomous within the alliance, acting "within NATO, together with NATO, but also independent of NATO."

"The Alliance is not something I have to depend on. It's something I have to choose, something I work with. We have to rethink our strategic autonomy," the French President said.

"Europe should get more autonomy in matters of technology and defense potential, including from the United States," Macron added.

Recall that earlier Macron promised to supply Ukraine with air defense systems and Caesar self-propelled artillery installations at the beginning of 2023.

Also, at a joint press conference with Zelenskyy, Joe Biden explained why he opposes providing Ukraine with all the American weapons requested by Kyiv.