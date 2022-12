Denmark Will Direct Almost USD 43 Million To Fund Of Military Aid To Ukraine

Denmark will allocate DKK 300 million for military support to Ukraine. These funds will be used to purchase weapons and military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Danish Ministry of Defense on Wednesday, December 21.

Government representatives held consultations with parties in parliament and reached a decision to donate DKK 300 million (USD 42.8 million) to support Ukraine.

The Minister of Defense of the Kingdom, Jacob Ellemann-Jensen, announced that on Monday he had a virtual meeting with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"He emphasized the need to maintain support from the outside world. That's why I'm glad that Denmark can make another big contribution to Ukraine's struggle for freedom," the press service quotes Ellemann-Jensen as saying.

DKK 300 million allocated by Denmark will be directed to the International Fund of Ukraine (IFU) created by the United Kingdom.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 11, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced an increase in financial support to Ukraine by another EUR 110 million.

We also wrote that Denmark sent its military to the United Kingdom to help train servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the Interflex operation.

Later it became known that part of the Ukrainian military will undergo training on the territory of Denmark.