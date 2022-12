Aimed Only At Domestic Audience Of Russia. ISW Analysts Name Purpose Of Putin's Nuclear Threats

Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to use threats of heightened nuclear readiness to appease his domestic nationalist audience and intimidate the West.

This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Analysts noted that the Russian dictator's statements about nuclear weapons, in particular hypersonic warheads Avangard or intercontinental ballistic missiles Sarmat do not indicate Russia's preparation for their use.

"The Kremlin regularly uses nuclear rhetoric to demonstrate the strength of the far-right Russian community, which has accused the Russian Defense Ministry of failing to take aggressive enough steps to support the war in Ukraine and demand that the West reduce "escalating" aid to Ukraine and continue negotiations on Russian terms, hinting at the possibility of nuclear escalation," ISW explained.

The experts also added that after analyzing previous incidents in which Russian officials invoked nuclear weapons to influence Western and domestic audiences, they concluded that Kremlin officials would not dare to use nuclear weapons on the battlefield.

