Occupiers Again Want To Break Into Apartments In Sievierodonetsk And Accommodate People There

In occupied Sievierodonetsk, the so-called "authorities" continue to break into the surviving apartments of people who left the city.

This is reported by local social networks.

The so-called "administration" has published a list of apartments that they want to disclose. The "administration" invites their owners to come and consent to the accommodation into their living quarters or sign a waiver.

Prior to this, the group has already published such lists.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupation administration of Sievierodonetsk offers firewood to local residents to heat their apartments in high-rise buildings. Not everyone has water, electricity and central heating.

In the occupied part of the Luhansk Region, the so-called "LPR government" retroactively introduced utility tariffs in Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk and Kreminna Districts, but often there are no services as such.