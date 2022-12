Patriot air defense systems, which the USA will transfer to Ukraine, can help our country repel Russian aircraft and significantly strengthen the defense of the sky. The speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, told about this in an interview with Radio Liberty.

"This is a very necessary thing for Ukraine. Because the Patriot has long been dreamed of in our strategy for the further development of the Air Force. The Patriot is a long-range weapon that can hit its targets at a distance of up to 150 kilometers. These complexes in certain directions could help drive the Russian aviation away from our borders, namely bombers such as TU-22M3 or enemy tactical aviation crews," Ihnat said.

According to him, Ukrainian defenders will be able to learn how to operate the new air defense systems quite easily.

"Western-style complexes are quite modern, a lot of them are automated, a lot of the human factor has been rejected. That's why it's not a big problem to relearn on these complexes. Although it takes a certain amount of time," Ihnat added.

The Air Force spokesman also added that Ukraine now needs various air defense equipment, and therefore "our country is ready to take a lot of what Western partners can offer."

"Today, the Air Force uses existing air defense equipment, aviation, and mobile groups to cover threatening directions, individual strategic objects of critical infrastructure. However, this is not enough to cover all needs," he emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 13, Western media reported that the U.S. was preparing to send Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

The day before, American officials told the media that the new military aid package for Ukraine will include equipment for creating "smart bombs."

We also wrote that the administration of the U.S. President is thinking about transferring new types of weapons to Ukraine against the background of the threat of a new offensive by Russia.