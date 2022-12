It Can Split NATO And EU. Biden Explains His Reluctance To Transfer All Requested Weapons To Ukraine

At a joint press conference with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Joe Biden explained why he opposes providing Ukraine with all the American weapons that Kyiv is asking for.

This is reported by European Pravda.

"You ask: why not give Ukraine everything that can be given? Two reasons. First, there is an entire Alliance for which it is extremely important to be on the side of Ukraine. The idea that we will give Ukraine weapons that is radically different from what it is already receiving, could lead to a split in NATO and the European Union, and the rest of the world," Biden said.

"And secondly, let me remind you that I spent several hundred hours of my time personally communicating with European allies, heads of European states and explaining why it is in their best interests to continue supporting Ukraine. They understand this perfectly, but they are not going to fight with Russia, start the Third World War. And I think it can be avoided if we guarantee that Ukraine will succeed on the battlefield," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the meeting, U.S. President Joe Biden stated that the United States intends to help Ukraine strengthen its air defense against the backdrop of massive Russian missile attacks.

On December 21, the U.S. Department of State announced the provision of a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the total amount of USD 1.8 billion.

The military aid package includes armored vehicles for the Ukrainian military, a large number of artillery shells, as well as a battery of Patriot air defense systems.

We will remind, at the beginning of last week, the Western media reported that the U.S. President's administration is preparing to transfer Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

And according to American officials, the White House is thinking about providing Ukraine with new types of weapons amid threats of a new large-scale offensive by Russia.