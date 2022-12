On December 22, at 07:00, the ninth power unit of the NPP was connected to the power grid, and on December 18, which was taken out for repair to eliminate complaints.

This is stated in a message of Energoatom, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the power set is in progress.

Thus, all nuclear units on the territory controlled by Ukraine are operating.

"At the moment, the ninth unit is loaded up to 400 MW. After Ukrenergo removes the restrictions on the output of power at this power plant, it will be loaded up to a nominal capacity of 1,000 MW - and Ukraine will receive the full capacity of all NPP power units located on the territory controlled by the state," the statement noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 18, Energoatom decided to take out one power unit for repair.