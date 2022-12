AFU Already Eliminated Over 100,000 Occupiers. General Staff Names Russia’s Losses For Day

The losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion exceeded the mark of 100,000 soldiers. Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated another 660 occupiers.

This is reported by the General Staff of the AFU.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to December 22 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 100,400 (+660) people were eliminated,

tanks - 3,003 (+1) units,

armored combat vehicles - 5,981 (+2) units,

artillery systems - 1,978 (+6) units,

MLRS - 413 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 212 (+0) units,

aircraft - 283 (+1) units,

helicopters - 267 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1,693 (+5),

cruise missiles - 653 (+0),

ships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4,615 (+7) units,

special equipment - 178 (+0).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 19, the Armed Forces destroyed 430 invaders and shot down 2 helicopters.

Also, losses of Russian troops on December 18 increased by 520.

Meanwhile, the Russian occupiers are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, and are also trying to improve the tactical position in the Lyman direction.