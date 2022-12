Due to Russian attacks, 60% of transformers in Kyiv were destroyed. YASNO director general Serhii Kovalenko announced this on Facebook on Wednesday, December 21.

"The city cannot receive power from the country's power system due to damage to high-voltage equipment. The key problem in Kyiv is not generation, but the grid. Well, the grid cannot work when there are no 60% transformers. It is impossible to supply electricity to a place where there is zero instead of equipment," he said.

The director general of YASNO noted that the situation is complicated by the fact that Kyiv's power grids are "not linear and not always logical" from the point of view of the map and districts.

"If you think that it cannot be that among ten powered houses there is one without electricity, because it is on the line with a destroyed substation, then you are not right. This is a real situation," Kovalenko said.

He emphasized that specialists are working on repairs and new re-interrogation schemes using available equipment. However, the situation may worsen in case of new Russian attacks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the morning of December 21, there is a significant power deficit in Ukraine's energy system. Exceeding the consumption limits leads to the application of emergency restrictions. The situation in the central region, in particular in Kyiv, remains difficult.

In addition, the greatest number of violations during power outages were found in the Volyn, Kyiv, Poltava Regions and in the city of Kyiv.