Kyiv City Administration Said Whether They Will Cancel Curfew In Capital On New Year's Eve

In Kyiv, the curfew will not be canceled on New Year's Eve. Volodymyr Bondarenko, secretary of the Kyiv City Council, announced this on the air of the Kyiv TV channel.

It is forbidden to be outside from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. without a permit.

"The curfew regime will be in effect on the New Year as well. Therefore, there will be no big New Year's and Christmas celebrations in the capital," Bondarenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, meanwhile, the country's main Christmas tree will be artificial this year, 12 meters high, with the coat of arms of Ukraine on top.

The country's main festive tree will be decorated with decorations used in past years - about 1,000 toys, in particular, blue and yellow balls, as well as 500 white doves. It will be decorated with energy-saving lights to save electricity.

Several charging points will be set up near the Christmas tree where Kyiv residents will be able to charge their phones. There will be no mass events in connection with the war.