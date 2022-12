78 People Submit Documents To Participate In Competition For Post Of New NACB Director

78 candidates submitted documents to participate in the competition for the post of director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB).

NACB announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Among the candidates are bureau detectives, prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO), lawyers.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Civil Administration, also probably applied for the competition, at least the same last name, first name and patronymic are among the candidates.

In addition, Serhii Horbatiuk, former head of the Directorate of the Prosecutor General's Office, is on the list of applicants for the post of NACB director.

Anatolii Novak, the former deputy director of NACB, who was responsible for the enforcement direction and special forces, also submitted documents for the competition.

On December 22, the competition commission will consider the issue of admitting candidates to the competition and announce the next stage of the competition - legislation knowledge testing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the composition of the commission for holding the competition for the post of director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The commission consists of six people who have many years of experience in the field of anti-corruption, advocacy and work of law enforcement agencies.

The commission included Karen Greenaway, Drago Kos, Mykola Kucheriavenko, Kyrylo Lehkykh, Povilas Malakauskas, Oleksii Savchuk.