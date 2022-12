Vasyl Maliuk, acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), believes that the oligarchs have finally started to love Ukraine, and the SSU is "helping" them in this.

He said this in an interview with the 1+1 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The oligarchs are starting to love Ukraine. The law is strict, but it is the law and they are starting to remember it. The SSU helps them in this," Maliuk assures.

He added that an appropriate register has been created, where oligarchs will be entered.

The register is currently undergoing certification.

Maliuk noted that some oligarchs voluntarily help the state.

"They are under the increased attention of the SSU. Some of them go to us for interrogations. I think they understand that the defense of Ukraine is a way out for them," Maliuk emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 86 people fall under the characteristics of an oligarch defined by law.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) dated June 29 on the approval of the regulations on the register of persons who have significant economic and political influence in public life (oligarchs), the procedure for its formation and management.